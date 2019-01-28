Record of hiring of several Rescue 1122 officers sought

LAHORE: Extending inquiry into unlawful recruitment, the Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab on Monday sought record of hiring of several Rescue 1122 officers, ARY News reported.

Record of hiring and educational certificates of the following officers has been sought by the anti-graft body: DDHR Dr Fawad Shehzad Mirza, Emergency Officer (Finance) Ejaz Virk, Budget and Accounts Officer Bilal Ahmed, Emergency Officer Muhammed Aamir, District Emergency Officer (Sialkot) Kamal Abid, former Deputy Emergency Officer Chaudhry Aziz, Naeem Zarrar, Yahya Butt, Head of Law Ali Hassan, and other officers.

The Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab has summoned Fawad Shehzad Mirza in person on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court (SC) in September last year said that the matter of irregular hiring practices in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not be ignored.

“How can the NAB overlook illegal recruitments being made within, while it files references against other departments in this regard?” asked Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh while hearing a petition about NAB’s reply to an earlier court ruling in a similar case.

The SC had ordered to expel those officials from the NAB who were appointed inconsistently. It further said that those officials would be sent back to the departments from where they came or would be allowed to apply for jobs in the NAB through regular procedure.

