Record shows Rs 934.7mn left in Sindh’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund  

KARACHI: Sindh finance department on Sunday released a report detailing utilization of money from Coronavirus Emergency Fund, showing that it still carries an amount of over Rs930 million, ARY NEWS reported.

A detailed report on the donations-mainly from salaries of government employees- received by the fund and expenditure made from it was shared by the finance department, showing financial records from 19 March to 17 November 2020.

The coronavirus emergency fund was established by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the first wave of COVID-19 on March 19.

It shows that the province collected Rs3.64 billion from 19 March to 30 June 2020.

Detailing the expense, the finance department said that Rs 1.21 billion was spent on the purchase of equipment and for the establishment of field isolation centre.

An expense of Rs 133.9 million was incurred for maintenance of the field isolation centre at Expo Centre in Karachi.

The finance department said that by July 1, the coronavirus emergency fund carried a balance of Rs2.42 billion, which further increased by Rs 35.6 million after receiving more donations.

The report showed that an amount of Rs 1.53 billion was spent on the purchase of medical equipment and COVID-19 testing kits later. The finance department said that the fund still carries an amount of over Rs 934.7 million.

