Recover abducted girl or face the music, SC tells IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the Islamabad police chief to recover a girl abducted within the remits of the capital’s Koral police station and produce her before it at next hearing.

A bench of the SC, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, put off the hearing until Jan 6.

As the court resumed hearing earlier today, the IG was conspicuous by his absence. Expressing displeasure over his no-show, the court ordered him to appear within fifteen minutes and called for a short recess.

The Advocate General Islamabad informed that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is to visit the police line, due to which the IG could not turn up. “The minister’s visit means the IG won’t come to the court. If this is so, we summon the minister,” Justice Malik remarked.

Later, the Islamabad top cop appeared before the bench stating that suspected abductors had been arrested but the girl could not be traced.

“We had asked you to recover the girl and not just capture the men,” the judge slammed the IG. “You started this traditional arrest programme.” The court directed the police chief to assign the task of the girl’s recovery to a DSP with a good understanding of the system.

The court warned that the IG Islamabad may have to face the music if no progress is made until the next hearing.

Comments

comments