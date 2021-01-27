Quetta customs recovers contraband worth Rs8b in Jul-Dec

KARACHI: The Chief Collector of Customs in Quetta Gul Rehman said Wednesday his department stemmed and recovered the smuggling bids to the tune of Rs8 billion in the period of six months, ARY News reported.

In the year 2020 the tax and duty collection was daunted by assaults on and the killings of the customs officials while it was also hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but still the target was achieved.

He said due to the CPEC routes, the responsibilities of customs have also increased proportionately.

We are trying to facilitate the traders of Iran and Afghanistan in helping their grievances and expanding their trades, said Collector Appraisement Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat.

He said MCC Appraisement Quetta was given the target of Rs4.5 billion which has been achieved last year.

The past semester target of the ongoing fiscal year, that is from July to Dec, is Rs2.92 billion but the department earned more than the set mark and collected Rs3.9 billion, Collector Appraisement Quetta Marwat said.

READ: PIA decides it will fight for Roosevelt Hotel in Reko Diq case

Separately in Karachi today, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced it will be contesting to save its New York’s Roosevelt Hotel which is being evaluated by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) court to settle the Reko Diq case as it was mortgaged against the deal.

According to the details through sources privy to the development, the national flag carrier has sought the help from high court lawyers in the litigation process as it prepares grounds to fight the case of Roosevelt Hotel which is feared to be awarded to the international mining company.

PIA will hire its own lawyer and will fight the case via its offshore company Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL) established in BVI, the sources have confirmed of the development.

