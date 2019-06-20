Recruitment for low grade govt jobs to be made through balloting

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, the federal government has decided that recruitment to the posts in BPS-1 to 5 would be made through balloting, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the establishment division, the eligible candidates for the concerned posts would be recruited without any test or interview.

The new policy will be followed during the process of recruiting eligible candidates on all available vacancies from grade 1 to 5.

The notification further said that the government introduced the new policy to ensure merit-based recruitment at all the offices of the federal government.

The vacancies in each ministry, division or department would be advertised through widely published national, provincial and regional newspapers, read the statement.

Earlier on February 10, In an attempt to address unemployment in the country, the federal government, in collaboration with Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMED) had developed a ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to create one million jobs for youth in the country.

The ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ would create new job opportunities for youth and would economically empower them.

An official of Youth Affairs department had said that SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

