REDAP announces creation of coronavirus prevention spray

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Resolvers and Executors of Dimensional Affairs in Pakistan (REDAP) in a press conference on Saturday announced the creation of a new spray against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Chairman REDAP Rehan Azhar said that the spray is under clinical trials in five different countries of the world.

Azhar has said that various countries have been in contact with him to acquire the product.

The coronavirus prevention spray is touted to ward off coronavirus pathogen for up to 10 hours.

Chairman REDAP also said that the spray will soon hit the markets in Pakistan and people would also be able to reap benefits from the creation.

Earlier on April 30, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan is producing its own sanitisers and disinfectants and is now capable of exporting them.

Speaking at an event at COMSTECH, he said Pakistan faced a shortage of hand sanitizers in the first ten days of the detection of the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The minister said the country is producing its own sanitisers and disinfectants today and is in position to export them. He added a committee was also set up to look into ways and means to manufacture Covid-19 testing kits.

