Reduction in interest rate to revive economic activities: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said reduction in interest rate clearly manifests Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve for the revival of the economic activities in the country.

In a tweet, she said reduction of two percent in the interest rate will be handy enough to bolster the confidence of the business community.

 Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that keeping the economy afloat and providing relief to the poor is our mission.

Read more: SBP further cuts policy rate by 2pc to 9pc amid coronavirus crisis

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday had further slashed its key interest rate by two per cent (200 basis points) to nine per cent in wake of the worsening outlook for global and domestic economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past one month, the central bank’s key interest rate has seen a cumulative reduction of 4.25 per cent.

