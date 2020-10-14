NEW YORK: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram noted on Wednesday the critical milestone Pakistan has achieved with its success in Human Rights Council polls yesterday.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Munir Akram underscored the role of Human Rights Council saying it is one of the three pillars of United Nations wherein Pakistan has made its place once again. He said security, development and human rights are three pillars of UN

He said that Pakistan has once again claimed its spot with the majority of the countries voting in favour of Pakistan despite rival’s lobbying. Referring to neighbour India, he said it tried its best pre-poll lobbying to fail Pakistan in the elections but once again Indian efforts were defeated.

He said with Pakistan’s reelection into the council for human rights, the Pakistani mission will continue to raise its voice against human rights violations perpetrated by India in Kashmir.

Akram reiterated Pakistani stance on Kashmir that no military solution is viable to resolve Kashmir issue, and said that Afghanistan is the prime example for this argument. He asserted India will have to reconsider its policy on the controversial territory.

Permanent Representative Akram said Pakistani mission will roll out resolutions in the human rights council whenever it is needed and said that even without the resolutions, the HRC is building pressure on India.

Akram concluded that friends of India in the HRC nevertheless cause hindrances for Pakistani efforts.

