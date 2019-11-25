Reema Khan, husband celebrate 8 years of togetherness

Pakistan Film industry’s renowned star, Reema Khan and her husband Dr Tariq Shahab celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

The couple marked eight years of togetherness in a private ceremony held in the US.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared pictures from the stunning event and thanked her fans for all the love.

Reema Khan and Dr Tariq cut a beautiful anniversary cake with the couple’s wedding picture printed on it, specially prepared for the occasion.

The former actress tied the knot with Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. Reema gave birth to her first child, Ali Shahab on March 24, 2015.

Comments

comments