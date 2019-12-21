Academy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon penned a heartfelt note for her costar, Jennifer Aniston, as The Morning Show concludes.

Turning to Instagram, the 43-year-old leading actor took fans on an emotional roller coaster ride as she reminisced her journey of the show that brought the two Friends stars back on small screens.

Sharing a monochrome picture of her hugging Jennifer and appearing visibly emotional, she wrote “This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston.She is one of the hardest working people I know.”

Reese Witherspoon also thanked the team of the show: “To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers…. THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life.”

Moreover, the Big Little Lies actor addressed the viewers and sexual abuse victims who might have been able to relate to the show.

“To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level – we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year!”

The first season of The Morning Show had eight episodes. It premiered in November and explored the challenges faced by the people who work in morning television.

