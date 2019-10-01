Hollywood actor and producer Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to join popular social media platform TikTok and her debut video is hilarious.

The actress’ 15-year-old son introduced her to the platform. Taking to Instagram, she posted a TikTok video and wrote “Deacon Phillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok, I think I nailed it…” She can be seen asking her son what ‘tiktok’ is in the clip who tells her it’s a short video making platform.

TikTok is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent video.

The duo then went onto record an adorable video and fans can’t keep calm.

Witherspoon put together a final cut of a TikTok video to the 1954 classic Mr. Sandman by the Chordettes.

Her fellow celeb moms, including Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Garner and Selma Blair, approved of it. They commented on the post saying “You did nail it” and “This is everything!!”

The recipient of an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award is among the highest-paid actresses in the world, as of 2019.

