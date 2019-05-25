LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a reference against a gang of swindlers who allegedly blackmailed a number of people, including the corruption watchdog’s chairman.

The bureau filed a 630-page reference in an accountability court, nominating Muhammad Farooq and his wife Tayaba Gull as accused persons.

After initial hearing, Judge Jawadul Hassan issued notices to the suspects and the investigation officer to turn up on next hearing on May 17.

The reference stated that upon receipt of complaints, a probe was carried out against the accused.

It said the investigation revealed that Farooq in connivance with his wife lured and defrauded six complainants, including Hadayat Ullah, Saba Hamid, Safdar Hussain, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Zahid Iqbal and Niaz Ahmed.

They collected millions of rupees from them through corrupt, dishonest and illegal practices and hence gained illegal monetary advantage.

“The accused persons lured the complainants on the pretext and promise to fulfill their various requirements and extracted huge amounts from them. The accused persons defrauded/cheated the complainants on the pretext of processing their visas, installation of towers of mobile companies, to get them relief in [NAB] cases and to purchase cheaper bulldozers for them.”

A total of 36 witnesses have been listed to testify against the accused in the case.

