Reference against judges a constitutional matter: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz not to politicise matter of reference against judges.

Dr Awan tweeted, “The reference against judges is a constitutional matter and it should not be dragged into the political area by Maryam Safdar”.

جج صاحبان سے متعلق ریفرنس ایک آئینی مسئلہ ہے۔مریم صفدر آئینی مسئلے کو سیاسی اکھاڑے میں نہ لائیں۔عدلیہ کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی کا بہترین طریقہ عدلیہ کے فیصلوں کا احترام ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 13, 2019

“Maryam Safdar should give proof of respecting the judiciary and constitution by presenting his absconder brothers and former finance minister Ishaq Dar before the courts”.

مریم صفدر مفرور اشتہاری بھائیوں اور ملکی معیشت کو چونا لگانے والے ڈار انکل کو عدالتوں میں پیش کر کے عدلیہ کی تعظیم اور آئین و قانون کی بالادستی پریقین رکھنے کا ثبوت دیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 13, 2019

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is set to hear references moved by President Arif Alvi against Supreme Court Judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and two other judges of the High Court on Friday (June 14), tomorrow. The Pakistan Bar Council has announced to observe strike tomorrow.

Comments

comments