Reference against Kamran Michael is ready, NAB tells SHC

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing into bail petition filed by former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael, until August 22, ARY News reported.

Kamran Michael, a former minister, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favorite persons.

As soon the hearing resumed NAB prosecutor apprised the court that investigation against Kamran Michael and co-accused in the case has been completed and the reference has been sent to the chairman NAB for the approval.

The court hearing the argument from the NAB prosecutor adjourned the hearing of the plea till August 22.

It may be noted that the SHC had suspended interim bails of Michael and co-accused in the case, a few days ago.

Read more: Kamran Michael’s arrest: NAB pleads SHC to declare petition ‘non-maintainable’

Kamran Michael held the portfolio of the minister for ports and shipping between 2013 and 2016. He held several cabinet posts during different governments.

The NAB chairman had ordered an inquiry in January 2018, against Michael for alleged misuse of his authority.

