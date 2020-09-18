Reforms aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply to masses: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was committed to bring reforms in the power sector, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran said that power reforms aimed at ensuring cheaper and uninterrupted electricity supply to the people.

“Leave no stone unturned in provision of cheaper and uninterrupted power supply to the masses,” he directed to the concerned authorities.

The prime minister said that the reforms in the power sector were vital for economic stability and development in the country. He said that the former governments had not focused on reforms in the energy sector.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, renowned economist and power experts were present in the meeting.

Earlier on July 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that reforms in the power sector were vital for economic stability in the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on power sector reforms in Islamabad, PM Imran had directed to devise an action plan to implement reforms in the power sector at the scheduled time.

He had also directed the authorities to ensure strict action against those elements who were creating problems for consumers.

