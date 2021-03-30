Regé-Jean Page bags first big win for ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has managed to score his first big award for his role in Netflix’s smash hit period drama with a best actor win at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

The 31-year-old, who stole hearts as the dashing Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton opposite Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton, picked the trophy from among nominees such as This is Us’s Sterling K. Brown, Greenleaf’s Keith David, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors, and P-Valley’s Nico Annan.

Page had a special shout-out for the cast crew as he accepted the award, saying, “This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique.”

“It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love,” he gushed. “It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that.”

The British actor’s portrayal of the brooding Simon Basset aka Duke of Hastings in the show has also earned him the top nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Award. He is up against Josh O’Connor, Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk, and Sterling K. Brown.

