Steps underway for regional connectivity through rail: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said Pakistan Railways is taking steps towards regional connectivity through rail for development in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad, here today, he said Pakistan Railways is establishing Quetta-Taftan rail network.

The minister said Japanese companies should benefit from business opportunities in Railway locomotive factory Risalpur and Carriage factory Islamabad.

Rashid invited Japan to be a partner in the projects of high speed railway trains from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Karachi to Hyderabad.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan desires to benefit from Japanese technology and skills.

The Japanese ambassador said his country wants to become partner in Pakistan Railways and hoped that new projects will bring modernism in Railways.

He said there is great potential to enhance trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Back in the month of March, Rashid had said Pakistan Railways is being developed on modern lines.

“The country would like to utilize Turkey’s experiences in the railway’s sector,” Sheikh said during his meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

They both discussed cooperation in railway projects between the two brotherly Islamic States.

