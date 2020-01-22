Regional peace pivotal for global harmony: Interior minister

ISLAMABD: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that achieving regional peace is significant for global harmony, adding that Pakistan is playing its role for achieving the objective, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called in the minister in Islamabad, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said, “Pak-China friendship has been through thick and thin together and there is no external threat to our bond.”

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the interior minister said that all CPEC projects will be successfully completed at their designated time. He also said that government will ensure cooperation on all levels.

“Pakistan’s role in achieving regional peace is irreplaceable,” said Yao Jing, adding, “We appreciate government’s stance on current International matters.”

Read More: Pakistan stands for peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

He said that Chinese interior minister will visit Pakistan soon and they are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Interior for its cooperation and help that was extended to them for doing the arrangements.

The visit will play a great role in strengthening ties further between the two countries, the ambassador added.

He maintained, “We are proud of the fact that our mutual ties have become stronger over the years.”

The Chinese ambassador invited Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah to visit China and said that it will have a great impact on bilateral relations.

Comments

comments