Regional peace linked with strategic stability in South Asia: CJCSC Gen Zubair

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said that regional peace linked with maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy’s director general public relations on Thursday.

Addressing the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, General Hayat said that warfare of 21st century had changed and affecting Pakistan’s security situation which was a complex function of internal and external factors, read the statement.

He highlighted Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.

Earlier on March 8, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat had visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The CJCSC had been received by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair had been given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in the prevailing situation of cross border provocation from the Indian side.

