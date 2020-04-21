Registration of first batch of GB students for coronavirus tests completed

KARACHI: The Sindh government has completed the registration process of the first batch of students from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for conducting their coronavirus tests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial authorities have commenced registration of GB students to conduct coronavirus tests before allowing them to depart to their hometowns.

The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said in a Twitter message that the first batch of 250 GB students was being registered in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Town in District Korangi for COVID-19 tests.

He added that the students will be allowed to go back to GB after clearing the coronavirus tests being done free of cost by the Sindh government.

1st batch of 250 students from Gilgit Baltistan in Khi is being registered in Shah Faisal Town, District Korangi for #COVIDー19 tests. Insha’Allah the ones who test negative will be allowed to go back to GB with test results. All tests are being done free of cost by #SindhGovt pic.twitter.com/7FaDFyW3FH — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 21, 2020

Earlier on April 20, Sindh government had decided to allow students belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for returning to their homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

The provincial government has decided to give NOC to the GB students enrolled in different educational institutions of Sindh so they could return to their homes.

Murtaza Wahab announced that the health authorities will conduct coronavirus tests of 2,570 students before their departure to their hometown. He said that the GB students were enrolled in different educational institutions.

He said that the students, who are willing to return to their hometowns, will be given clearance after coronavirus tests. Murtaza Wahab added that those students tested negative will be allowed to travel to their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the students belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were facing difficulties for moving back to their hometowns due to ongoing lockdown across Sindh following coronavirus pandemic.

