Registration of two schools suspended over non-cooperation in anti-polio drive

KARACHI: The director private schools on Wednesday suspended registration of two private schools in Karachi over non-cooperation during anti-polio drive, ARY News reported.

The action was taken after it was revealed that private schools in Karachi are not cooperating in anti-polio campaign underway in the city with joint collaboration of the health and education departments.

The DG private schools said notices were served to forty other schools over non-cooperation with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

Meanwhile, the officer-bearers of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association have shunned the impression of non-cooperation during anti-polio campaign.

All schools are extending their support to the teams during this campaign to eliminate the crippling disease of polio.

Read more: Another polio case emerges in Sindh, tally jumps to three in 2020

Polio vaccination drive is currently underway in Karachi. The drive will that kicked-off from February 10 will continue till 16th of this month.

The drive is underway in all six districts of Karachi and is targeting children less than five years of age.

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme website, 144 cases of wild polio virus (WPV) reported in Pakistan in 2019. In comparison, only 12 and eight cases had emerged in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, seven cases of WPV reported across the country so far in 2020.

Comments

comments