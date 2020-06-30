Regret not stopping and having a word with Sushant Singh: Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed regret over not talking to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the two met in 2016.

In a YouTube video, the former fast bowler shared he regrets not stopping and having a word about life with the Kedarnath actor when he met him in India four years back.

“I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni`s film,” Akhtar said.

He further added “I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life.”

The former cricketer continued “I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him. Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it.”

“Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help,” he concluded.

The Chhichhore actor was found hanging in his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. The postmortem report states his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

