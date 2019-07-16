Rehabilitation of flood affectees top priority: AJK president   

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday said that rehabilitation of the flood affectees in Neelum valley was the top priority of the government, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the flood affectees, Masood Khan said that the government was committed to provide food and drinking water besides residential accommodation to the flood victims on emergency basis.

He said that Pakistan Army and all the state agencies timely rushed to the area and promptly provided relief to the people.

The president further said that State Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Red Crescent Society were busy in relief and rescue operations in the area while district administration was engaged in the assessment of losses and the relief activities.

Earlier on July 15, the Pakistan Army was assisting Azad Kashmir’s civil administration in a rescue and relief operation in Neelum Valley where over 150 houses were damaged and dozens of people were swept away by flash floods caused by a cloudburst.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), relief camps had been established with food, ration and medical care being provided to the affected people.

The military’s media wing had said 52 stranded individuals were moved to camps/ safer places via a helicopter.

