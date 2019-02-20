Pakistanis troll Reham Khan for criticizing PM Imran on Indian media

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and journalist Reham Khan is being brutally trolled by Pakistani social media users for her several interviews to Indian media in which she criticized the prime minister’s speech on Pulwama attack.

Reham Khan, who has worked as a journalist in the past, had spoken to a number of Indian news channel after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s response on Indian allegations over the February 14 Pulwama attack and had criticized Imran Khan.

Reham Khan termed Imran Khan unreliable and maintained that he cannot be trusted because he is known for taking u-turns.

Since then, Pakistani Twitterati is criticizing and trolling the PM’s ex-wife for not standing up for her country on Indian news channels.

People have been slamming her for issuing such statements to seek attention and trying to become relevant while some also questioned her qualification to speak on such matters.

There is nothing more cringe-worthy to watch than an irrelevant person trying to become relevant again. #RehamKhan — Rimmel Mohydin (@Rimmel_Mohydin) February 20, 2019

Traitor… sell out… if you can’t be loyal to your own country who even are you? #rehamkhan — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) February 19, 2019

I genuinely find #RehamKhan talking foreign policy laughable, her qualifications include a fake diploma and a marriage to one of the greatest living Pakistanis. She wouldn’t be able to achieve a fraction of what IK has done in a 100 lifetimes #unfollowReham #StopBlamingPakistan pic.twitter.com/NU7DY8Fz7d — Qasim Ishfaq (@QasimIshfaqktk) February 19, 2019

Dear @RehamKhan1, In your nterview to India Today yesterday, you pronounced “extempore” wrong twice. Such a shame! — Baji Please (@BajiPlease) February 20, 2019

Reham married Imran Khan in January 2015 in a ceremony at PTI chief’s Islamabad home, but was divorced ten months later.

Imran Khan, in his response to Indian allegations after the Pulwama attack, Imran Khan warned India against threatening Pakistan but offered that Pakistan would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if India shares “actionable intelligence”.

“You (India) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence…If you have any evidence, we will act,” Imran Khan had said.

Pulwama Attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

