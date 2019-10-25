Rehbar Committee presents four-point charter of demand

ISLAMABAD: Rehbar Committee on Friday presented its four-point charter of demand during its first formal sitting with the government’s negotiation committee in Islamabad, ARY News reported

Sources said that the opposition’ committee, in its charter of demand, sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation, new elections without deploying Army at the polling stations, protection of Islamic clauses in the constitution and supremacy of civilian institutions.

Rehbar Committee also demanded the government not to create hurdles in the ‘Azadi March’ announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, head of the government negotiating team clarified that they will not talk on the resignation of an elected prime minister.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said, “Dialogue is the best way to resolve issues and it is the beauty of democracy.” He expressed hope that they would resolve the issues through negotiations.

The government negotiation team comprised Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri, former finance minister Asad Umar and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. While the Rehbar Committee having representation of all major opposition parties. The meeting was held at theat the residence of JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, said sources.

