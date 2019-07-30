Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to hold meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Rehbar Committee’ of the opposition alliance will hold a meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held in Raja Zafar-ul-Haq’s chamber in the Senate in order to review the progress of contacts with the senators belonging to the government and opposition sides, sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, following the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman, the opposition leaders, Hasil Bizenjo and Raza Rabbani, had contacted the independent senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to gain their support.

Sources said that the opposition leaders exchanged views over the no-trust motion against Sadiq Sanjrani during the conversation with the FATA senators. The senators have rejected to support the candidate nominated from the opposition side, sources added.

The independent senators apprised their decisions to Bizenjo and Rabbani that they would support incumbent Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Earlier on Thursday, a summary had been sent to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of a presiding officer for voting on the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The names which are referred for the appointment include Waleed Iqbal, Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Abdul Qayyum, sources added.

It also emerges that voting will be held against the no-trust motion against Sanjrani first and later the senators will vote for the deputy chairman of the Upper House in the upcoming session.

On July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

