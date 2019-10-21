Rehbar Committee to decide on talks with Govt over ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will meet on Monday (today) in Islamabad to decide whether to hold talks with the government team or not over the ‘Azadi March’ announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

The Rehbar Committee will meet at the residence of its convener and JUI-F leader Akram Khan

Durrani in federal capital.

Moreover, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to meet Asif Ali

Zardari in jail today to discuss the role of the party in the ‘Azadi March’.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has fixed Oct 31 to launch protest

against the government.

Islamabad Police has arrested two persons involved in displaying banners of so-called ‘Azadi March’ in the federal capital city and registered a case at Shams Colony police station.

Moreover, a complainant has filed a case of demanding extortion money against local officials of JUI-F in Landhi area of Karachi. He has nominated JUI local officials Sabir Ashrafi, Hanif and Saleem in the FIR, complaining that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 for the sit-in announced by the party in Islamabad.

The party officials have threatened serious consequences if the demand not accepted, the FIR said.

