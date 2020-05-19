Rehman Malik calls for laws against those not following COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Tuesday said that upholding Supreme Court’s order on coronavirus situation was imperative for every Pakistani, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart said that the people of Pakistan were not taking the standard operating prcedures (SOPs) laid out by the government for their safety seriously.

He added although adhering to the court orders is a necessity but he would request the apex court to revisit their decision bearing in mind the general sense of irresponsibility prevalent in the society with regards to safety and precautions against coronavirus.

Rehman Malik said that the law should bind and act if SOPs are not followed by individuals and/or groups.

He demanded that laws be put in place to punish those that don’t take the disease and the SOPs seriously and endangers their own lives along with others they come in contact with.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier in the day had said that the decision regarding reopening of shopping malls, markets across the country was till Eid-ul-Fitr and it will be reviewed after Eid.

The five-members of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing the suo moto case today. Other members of the bench were Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan told the top court that coronavirus cases expected to peak in Pakistan by early June, and people were not taking the Covid-19 threat seriously after the apex court ordered to open shopping malls, markets.

