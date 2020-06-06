Rehman Malik rejects allegations of Cynthia Ritchie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik has turned down the allegations leveled by an American blogger and writer Cynthia Ritchie,

Ritchie accused Malik of rape. The spokesperson of Rehman Malik, termed the allegations as baseless and meant to dent his reputation only.

The allegations were leveled after Rehman Malik as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior took notice of the peculiar allegations against former prime minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto, said Malik’s spokesperson.

“Consultation underway to initiate legal proceedings over the allegations against Cynthia was underway.”

In a video posted on her Facebook account, Cynthia Ritchie on Friday, had claimed that she was raped by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik in 2011 while he was serving as Pakistan’s interior minister.

The lady also accused two other PPP leaders, Yousuf Raza Gilani (former PM) and Makhdoom Shahabuddin (former health minister), of ‘manhandling’ her during the 2008-2013 PPP rule.

“In 2011, I was raped by former interior minister Rehman Malik, I will say it again, I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik. I was physically manhandled by the federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, while he (Gilani) was staying at the president house,” Cynthia can be heard saying in the video.

The blogger had added that she will be “happy to share details” with investigative journalists and that she has already shared the story with people she trusts “in case something happens”.

