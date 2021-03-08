In Pictures: Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Model and actor Rehmat Ajmal, who got engaged earlier in October 2020, tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony, pictures of which have since gone viral.

27-year-old Ajmal kept it regal and timelessly classic for her big day, stunning in a cream and gold Zara Shahjehan look tied together with exquisite gold jewelry, reminiscent of the royalty of yore. Her husband Tayyab chose to compliment his blushing bride in a cream sherwani.

While Ajmal had only shared the pictures from her mayun last week, stunning photos from her wedding day went viral before she shared them on her own profile.

The model took to Instagram late on Sunday to share a video of her ruksati with a special caption thanking those who put it together; singer Farheen Raza Jaffry and event photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik.

“I have no words to express myself. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift on the most special day of my life,” she thanked Jaffry, adding, “Your voice has the power to make one shiver, to feel, and to experience all the different layers of emotion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehmat T. Saleem (@rehmatajmal)

“I couldn’t have asked for a better composition for this memory captured so beautifully by (Izzah)

Thank you to both of you for composing and compiling this ensemble.”

Ajmal’s mayun look was one for the books well. The model was a vision in a yellow ensemble by Faiza Saqlain, complete with a gold paranda and headpiece.

Congratulations to the happy couple for a blissful married life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehmat T. Saleem (@rehmatajmal)

