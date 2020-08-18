‘Relative’ turned out to be kidnapper of 11-year-girl: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: The officials of Bhara Kahu police station has recovered a missing girl aged 11 during a raid besides arresting the alleged abductor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Islamabad police told media that the abductor turned out to be one of the relatives who had been involved in the kidnapping and blackmailing the family by sending videos of the girl.

The 11-year-old had been abducted from Bhara Kahu area of the federal capital on August 5 and her relatives filed a kidnap case at the local police station.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar-Ud-Din took notice of the abduction incident and ordered immediate action to the police forces.

The recovery of the abducted girl was made by a police team supervised by Superintendent Police (SP) City Zone during a raid.

Earlier in December last year, police officials had recovered a girl abducted from Islamabad and arrested two accused involved in the entire episode including a tutor, who has taught her.

According to police, the girl had been abducted from Sohan village in the suburb area of Islamabad, federal capital of the country, and the father filed an abduction report against the incident at the Khanna police station.

The police had recovered her and also arrested a person, who has visited the victim’s house as home-tutor giving lessons to the girl. The tutor had been identified as Qari Nadeem while his other accomplice recognized as his brother, Asad was also under arrest. The police had traced the two culprits using modern technology.

