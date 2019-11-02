Blood samples of relatives being collected to identify train fire deceased

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The process of identification of the people died in the train fire near Rahim Yar Khan has been continued at Shaikh Zayed Hospital here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The hospital administration has set up a camp for the family members of the deceased to collect their DNA samples for identification of the dead bodies, most of which were unlikely to be identified due to the burn injuries.

The hospital has sent the DNA samples of 57 bodies, while blood samples of 48 family members of the deceased have been collected so far, hospital officials said.

The DNA tests are required to identify charred bodies before they can be handed over to relatives for their burial.

Moreover, another victim of Tezgam train inferno, Liaquat Ali, succumbed to his injuries at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, which soared the death toll in train tragedy to 74.

Four injured of the train fire were still admitted at the hospital’s Burn Unit in a precarious condition, hospital sources said.

The train tragedy on Thursday left three coaches of the Rawalpind-bound Tezgam Express destroyed.

The authorities handed over several identified bodies to to the families on Friday for burial in Mirpurkhas and other areas in Sindh.

