MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Relatives and friends of a bridegroom spent around Rs1 million by showering wads of currency notes on his wedding guests in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, reported ARY News.

Visuals show a number of people throwing wads of currency into the air from the roof of a building, which come down spiralling while as many people standing on the ground having fishing nets with a long handle push and shove to catch as many notes as possible

According to reports, close friends and relatives of the bridegroom spent a sum of one million rupees within a few minutes by showering money.

This is not a first incident as showering money over wedding procession and guests is a common practice in the country.

