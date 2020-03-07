Web Analytics
Relatives, friends of bridegroom shower money, spend Rs1 million in few minutes

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Relatives and friends of a bridegroom spent around Rs1 million by showering wads of currency notes on his wedding guests in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, reported ARY News.

Visuals show a number of people throwing wads of currency into the air from the roof of a building, which come down spiralling while as many people standing on the ground having fishing nets with a long handle push and shove to catch as many notes as possible

WATCH: cellphones showered on ‘barat’ in Dera Gazi Khan 

According to reports, close friends and relatives of the bridegroom spent a sum of one million rupees within a few minutes by showering money.

Take a look: This lavish wedding witnessed rain of dollars

This is not a first incident as showering money over wedding procession and guests is a common practice in the country.

