Relatives of a patient engage in fist fight with NICVD security, harass staff

KARACHI: National Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) became a site for chaos and unneeded ruckus when the hospitals security staff and relatives of a patient came to blows, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The authorities have claimed that the relatives of the patient tried to force their way into the hospital premises although rules clearly dictate that only one relative was allowed per patient.

A number of relatives barged in an emergency room of the healthcare facility forcing their hand to call in security who tried to force them out of the place.

NICVD authorities claimed that the people related to the patient harassed female doctors and nursing staff in the emergency room and also resorted to inflicting physical harm to hospital security guards.

Amidst the unsavory behavior the patient suffering from an heart ailment was tended to although nursing staff, doctors and paramedics are still concerned over what transpired and are visibly shaken by the incident.

Hospital authorities have urged the people to practice restraint and deal with those trying to provide them medical aid, the respect they deserve.

