Rs 50bn relief for agriculture sector to be disbursed soon: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that Rs 50 billion relief announced for agriculture sector would be disbursed soon, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while talking to a delegation of farmers association led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in capacity of its president. The meeting was also attended by adviser on commerce and other officials.

“We will completely support farmers and will also include their suggestions in the budget,” said the finance adviser while extending his complete support.

He said that provision of direct relief to farmers was among the top priority of the government.

“We will be lowering electricity tariff, duty on fertilizers and mark-up on agricultural loans,” he said while sharing details of expected relief for farmers.

Hafeez Shaikh further said that the government would also appreciate suggestions from the agricultural sector for adequate disbursement of Rs 50 billion relief package.

“This sector has the potential to grow manifold as soon as the COVID-19 is being tackled,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh concluded with approval of a relief package for the agriculture sector on May 13.

According to sources, the ECC while deliberating over a 10-point agenda approved 56.6 billion rupees package for the agriculture sector. The farmers will be provided 37 billion rupees’ subsidy on purchase of fertilizer, sources said.

The cabinet committee also approved additional supply of wheat from PASSCO to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

