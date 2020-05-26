Relief plans: Finance adviser reviews report of banks, financial institutions

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a session of the think-tank on Tuesday where banks and financial institutions have presented their reports, ARY News reported.

The participants of the session emphasised on the provision of temporary relief and other exemptions to the small industries.

During the session, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh exchanged views on matters related to the digital economy, remittance and reservations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The participants also urged to make Pakistan Banao Certificate ‘a benchmark’ for new offers. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor acknowledged the recommendations of the committee. The finance adviser asked the secretary finance to organise a meeting between the SBP governor and other parties.

It is also decided to hold another session to review the recommendations tabled by other related committees by the think-tank.

