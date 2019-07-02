Religion ministry pulls back private scheme’s 40% quota for Hajj

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Religious Affairs has withdrawn the 40% quota of the private scheme from the new Hajj scheme.

The ministry has sent a summary on Tuesday to the federal cabinet in this regard.

The federal cabinet will approve the hajj plan today along with deciding upon the ministry’s request for pulling back 40% quota of the private scheme from the new Hajj scheme.

As per details, following the consent of the federal cabinet, the private quota will be merged in the government quota and then new balloting will be held for 6,316 applications.

The date of the third balloting for Hajj will be announced after the approval of the cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that the successful applicants of the first two ballotings will start flying to Saudi Arabia for offering Hajj from July 4.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start pre-Hajj operation from July 4, and it will continue till August 5.

The PIA has planned a total of 294 flights for intending pilgrims. The post-Hajj flight operation will commence from August 17 to September 14 this year.

