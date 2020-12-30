ISLAMABAD: Federal science minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday the problem is not Mufti Muneeb but the cohort of religious demagogues that denies knowledge and technology, ARY News reported.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted with reference to a major development by federal religious affairs ministry removing earlier today Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman as chairman of Ruet e Hilal Committee and dissolving entire board.

مسئلہ منیب الرحمنٰ صاحب کا نہیں اس تشریح کا ہے کا جو ہمارا ایک مذھبی طبقہ کرتا ہے، جس کی رو سے علم اور ٹیکنالوجی کو رد کیا جاتا ہے یہ تشریح قبول نہیں کی جا سکتی کیونکہ قرآن تمام علوم کا ماخذ ہے اور خاتم النبین رسول اللہ ﷺ علم کا شہر ہیں رویت بھی اسی اصول کے تحت ہونی چاہئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2020

This interpretation of religion where knowledge is refused is unacceptable, he said in his tweet today while adding that it is because the holy book Quran is the very source of all knowledge and enlightenment.

He noted that moon sighting, too, should be carried out keeping in mind the same principal of knowledge.

It may be noted that earlier today, the federal government has removed Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and replaced him with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The notification of the development by the federal ministry of religious affairs read the committee is reconstituted with its new members, effective immediately.

