Religious tourism: After winning over Sikhs, next Buddhists says Pakistan

The government is working to develop Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir to attract Buddhist pilgrims from across the world.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari while addressing a ceremony of “Welcome Christians Season” in Islamabad.

Read More: Following Italy’s lead, Malaysia keen to help Pakistan’s tourism sector

He said the government’s initiative to open the trail for foreign pilgrims would open new corridors for religious tourism in the country.

Read More: Railways Minister inaugurates tourism friendly train for Safari

Zulfiqar Bukhari said the PTI government is committed to open new horizon for minorities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and principles of the state of Madinah.

Read More: Italy to help Pakistan’s tourism sector with technical support

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to make Pakistan a tourism hub have started to pay off, the country is set to host the 3rd annual Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation, ARY News reported on November 21.

Pakistan will be the host country for the 3rd D-8 meeting scheduled for the year 2021.

Comments

comments