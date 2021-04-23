Web Analytics
Remdesivir appears safe for children with COVID-19

The antiviral drug remdesivir appears to be as safe and effective for use in children with COVID-19 as in adults, according to the largest study to date of children with severe COVID-19 who received the drug.

Remdesivir, sold by Gilead Sciences under the brand name Veklury, shortens time to recovery in adults with COVID-19. It is not yet approved for children under age 12.

In March 2020, Gilead began accepting doctors’ requests for compassionate use of remdesivir in critically ill children with COVID-19.

In the new study of 77 children in the United States, UK, Italy and Spain, “remdesivir was well tolerated, with a low incidence of serious adverse events,” related to the drug, researchers reported on Wednesday in Pediatrics. Within four weeks of starting treatment, 88% of the children had decreased need for oxygen support, 83% had recovered and 73% were discharged.

Among those requiring mechanical ventilation, 90% were able to be taken off the ventilators.

A randomized controlled trial is underway to confirm that the high level of recovery was due to the effects of remdesivir, the researchers said.

An editorial published with the study said: “Although morbidity and mortality rates differ, children hospitalized with acute COVID-19 often have a similar disease course as adults. Children are also likely to have a similar response to remdesivir as adults.

