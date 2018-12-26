People of remote areas will be given their rights: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people hailing from remote areas of the province will be given their rights, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This he said, while talking to the different delegations of the people belonging to the rural areas of the province, who called on him at his office in Lahore, here today.

Paying heed to their grievances, the CM issued on-the-spot instructions for the redressal of their problems.

Earlier this month, CM Usman Buzdar had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government fully believes in public service and added that they are working hard to solve the problems of the common man.

He was talking to a delegation of senior journalists and anchorpersons at Punjab House in Islamabad. The chief minister said that resources are diverted towards less-privileged areas, especially to South Punjab.

He reiterated that Punjab will be transformed by sincerely implementing the reforms agenda of the PTI and maintained that the government is giving particular attention to composite development of the province along with solving the problems of the general public.

A secretariat is being established in southern Punjab so that people may not have to visit Lahore for redressal of their grievances, he said and added, “We are actively working to provide relief to the general public and every sort of step is being taken in this regard.”

