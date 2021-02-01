Renowned child specialist Dr Nazim Panjwani dies of Covid-19 in Karachi

KARACHI: Another doctor, Dr Nazim Panjwani, on Monday lost his life to COVID-19 in Karachi, becoming the latest medic to fall victim to the deadly infection, which has claimed thousands of lives in the country.

The deceased, Dr.Nazim was a renowned child specialist in Karachi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital in the city.

It is pertinent to be mention here that doctors are among the frontline workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and many have lost their lives to it after contracting it mostly during their professional work.

In December 2020, at least three doctors had lost their lives battling with the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

At least eight more patients of the COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 4,400 in the province.

Sharing the statistics of COVID-19 cases, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 478 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of such cases to 18,739.

Out of the 478 fresh cases of the virus, 298 were reported only in Karachi, the chief minister said. He maintained that at least 319 patients of the COVID-19 recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours.

