Got rid of a phone in last 20 years? It might well have ended up here!

Sahabettin Ozcelik from Turkey, who started repairing phones as a profession two decades ago, has a large collection of 1,000 old cellphones.

According to Anadolu Agency, Sahabettin Ozcelik from Turkey’s eastern province of Van started repairing phones as a profession two decades ago and his interest is collecting rare models of old cellphones.

The repairman has a collection of 1,000 phones, almost all from an era where people would push the buttons to call someone instead of touching the screen.

A room in his house is filled with his collection of phones. He told local media that his collection was larger, but burglars who broke into his home stole 700 cellphones two years ago.

“I started doing this job because of my interest in cellphones. One day, I decided to start a collection, thinking they would be outdated soon. All phones in my collection still work, but they are no longer manufactured,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.

His collection includes phones he purchased and those discarded by previous users.

“They are all rare models and very valuable. Some buyers approached me and wanted to buy some, but I did not sell. It is a difficult job to keep them maintained, but I want to keep them in the best condition as much as I can,” he said.

