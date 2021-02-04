Report on asset inquiry against Sindh minister sent to NAB chief

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter has sent an initial report on its ongoing inquiry into assets of Sindh Minister Taimur Talpur to its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for perusal.

Quoting the report, sources told ARY News that the PPP leader didn’t appear before the bureau’s investigation team despite being issued a call-up notice. On Jan 12, they added, the bureau issued him a final notice to appear on Jan 20 to record his statement.

Also Read: NAB to file reference against Jam Khan Shoro within three weeks

They said Talpur has yet not submitted his response, adding the report contains details of his assets, including those in Sindh and abroad.

The sources said the bureau had launched the probe into the provincial minister’s alleged undeclared assets.

Also Read: Illegal land allotment: Saleem Mandviwalla appears before NAB court

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the National Accountability Bureau to complete the inquiry against Taimur Talpur within six weeks. During the hearing, NAB officials pleaded with the court to grant some more time to complete the inquiry.

The court while giving the NAB six weeks’ time said the investigation officer (IO) and other officials of the anti-graft watchdog will be taken to task if the inquiry was not completed within the given time.

Comments

comments