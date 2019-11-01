Report cases of abuse and harassment to FBR, Zaidi asks importers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) role is to ensure transparent and non-discriminatory customs valuation of goods, Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi said on Friday.

“FBR has revised valuation and unit of measurement for custom valuation purposes. Obsolete system discarded,” he tweeted.

“Importers’ to place their complaints and suggestions. Role of FBR is that valuation is transparent and non discriminatory. Complain to FBR cases of abuses and harassment,” he added.

Earlier on Oct 23, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood had said the government was taking steps to eradicate the menace of smuggling.

The adviser told this to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile when the issue of cross border smuggling of fruits, including apple, and other goods from Iran was raised in its meeting held here at the Parliament House.

The committee also discussed the import of onions and tomatoes and called for levying taxes.

Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood suggested holding a meeting with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce to resolve these issues and address the grievances of importers.

The committee observed that prohibiting the import of onions and tomatoes has not strengthened our farmers and has not helped in reducing prices as otherwise claimed.

