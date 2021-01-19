Sindh reports 778 daily Covid infections with 17 new deaths

KARACHI: The daily numbers of Covid pandemic have on Tuesday reported 778 new infections across Sindh while the new deaths in this period were 17, ARY News reported.

According to the updates shared by the chief minister for the 24-hour span today, new 17 deaths have taken total mortality to 3,830 in the province since the viral infection broke out.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said new novel coronavirus infections today mean 237,308 total infections in Sindh, however, he added that with new infections came new 870 recoveries as well for the day.

At the moment, said the chief minister, 18,377 infected patients receive some sort of medical treatment out of which 958 are hospitalized.

He said 869 of all the patients infected in the province have developed severe complications and 88 of them have been plugged into ventilator support.

Furthermore, it may be noted that in the new 778 cases, 597 belong to Karachi.

READ: Pakistan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: sources

Separately today, the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) authorized today China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, making it the second vaccine to get local approval.

Learning through sources privy to the development, the permission was given in the DRAP registration board meeting after China’s Sinopharm sought permission from Pakistan for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Sinopharm, a state-run Chinese firm, is developing two COVID-19 vaccines. Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million doses of the corona vaccine from China.

Pakistan is also running phase III clinical trials of another Chinese vaccine from CanSino Biologics’, led by the National Institute of Health.

Comments

comments