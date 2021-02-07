NAB chairman summons progress report on mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday summoned progress report from concerned authorities on mega corruption cases, ARY News reported.

He has directed the concerned director generals (DGs) to submit the latest report of all mega corruption cases as well as cases of illegal housing societies within one month so that progress on ongoing cases would be reviewed.

In a statement, he said all inquiries, complaints and investigations would be completed on merit.

Mega corruption cases against big fish should be taken to a logical conclusion so that looted money could be deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The Chairman NAB directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty.

He said that 59 percent of people have shown confidence in NAB as per the report of Gillani and Gallup Survey. NAB had filed 1,230 corruption references having corruption volume of Rs 947 were under trial in different Accountability Courts.

More than 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in different colleges and universities of the country, he added.

