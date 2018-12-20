Report sought from Interior Ministry after Afridi’s alarming remarks on ‘ice addiction’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate committee on Interior Thursday has sought a report from the Interior Ministry regarding the consumption of ‘ice meth’ drug by female students of schools in Islamabad.

According to details, the Senate committee deliberated over the rampant issue of a new drug addiction – ice meth/ crystal drug – as Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi pointed out an alarming figure of especially female students involved in this menace.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the statement of Afridi, as he said on Dec 18 that 75% of female students and 45% of male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found to be taking the drug.

As the meeting went underway, Senator Javed Abbasi asked the Interior Ministry to inform on the matter that how did these many female students become druggie?

The Senate committee has sought a report from the Interior Ministry on the matter.

Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

It may be recalled that, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), few days back, had nabbed a drugs supplier from city’s Sitara Market.

As per details, drugs’ peddler, Muhammad Ilyas, who was supplying contraband items in the educational institutes of the federal capital, was arrested by ANF’s intelligence team, in an action at Sitara Market here today.

“Muhammad Ilyas was supplier of contraband items in Islamabad’s educational institutes, adding that the team also confiscated contraband items worth rs 15million,” officials of ANF informed media.

