WATCH: Reporter ambushed by raccoon moments before live broadcast

WASHINGTON: In a rare incident, a CNN reporter was ambushed by a raccoon when he was about to go live on the television outside the White House in Washington.

According to the details, CNN’s senior correspondent Joe Johns was preparing for an early morning live segment to deliver an update on the president’s health when he was interrupted by the raccoon.

Protector of the night.

The hero we deserve.

Joe. Johns. The raccoons never stood a chance. @joejohnscnn pic.twitter.com/ImyBjZXw42 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 7, 2020

In the hilarious video that went viral on social media, Joe Johns can be seen shouting “get lost” and throwing something towards the animal before he turned back to face the camera.

After a few seconds, he faces the camera and starts reading his lines before he gets interrupted once again. “Freaking raccoons man” Johns is heard saying while he tries a few things to clear the area.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Johns said it was the second time in two weeks that he was interrupted by raccoons during a live segment, Times Now News reported.

“So it’s the 2d time in two weeks a raccoon has shown up shortly after the @NewDay open. I think they’re attracted to the lights. No animals were harmed. I threw something to scare it off. #CrazyOuttakes,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comments

comments