An Argentinian reporter made a hilarious blunder after she announced the death of playwright William Shakespeare on live TV as she mistook the first man with the same name who had received the COVID-19 jab.

The Argentinian reporter Noelia Novillo said that ‘one of the most important writers in the English language’ has died recently when she was reporting the death of 81-year-old William (Bill) Shakespeare from Coventry in the United Kingdom five months after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve got the news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man. We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We’ll let you know how and why it happened,” Novillo said on live TV. The video has gone viral on social media.

The reporter even failed to realise the error when the footage of Bill Shakespeare appeared on the screen.

She went on saying, “As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language – for me the master. Here he is. He was the first man to get the coronavirus vaccine. He died in England at the age of 81.” The English playwright died in 1616.

After a UK grandmother Margaret Keenan, 91, Bill Shakespeare was the second person to get the Pfizer vaccine in December last year. He died of a stroke on May 20, which was unrelated to his COVID-19 vaccine jab.

